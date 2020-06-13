US Bancorp DE Has $567,000 Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

