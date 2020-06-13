US Bancorp DE Has $626,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

