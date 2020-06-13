US Bancorp DE Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

