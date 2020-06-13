US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.