USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 317,133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $329,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $187.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

