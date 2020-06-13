Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,935 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

