Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Aramark worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 325,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 569,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $24.31 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

