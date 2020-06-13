Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,919 shares of company stock worth $8,260,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $80.20 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.74.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.