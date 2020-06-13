WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

