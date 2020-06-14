1,146 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,066,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $333.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

