12,162 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.96. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

