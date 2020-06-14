29,075 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

