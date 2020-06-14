4,225 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,917,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

