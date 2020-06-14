6,700 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 314.5% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 335,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 254,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $72.61 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock worth $285,602,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

