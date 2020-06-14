77,235 Shares in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,235 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

FOSL stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,356.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

