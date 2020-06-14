ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

ABMD opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

