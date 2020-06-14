Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.52 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

