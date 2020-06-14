AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,207 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 722,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.