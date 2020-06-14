AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

TFC opened at $39.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.