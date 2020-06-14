AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 10,052 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

