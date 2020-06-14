AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,307 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 575,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.