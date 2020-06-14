AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

