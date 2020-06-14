AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,892 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 518,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

