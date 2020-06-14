AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.51 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

