AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,600 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,595. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

