AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chemed by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $435.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

