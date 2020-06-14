AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

MNRO opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.