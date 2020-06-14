AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $114.13 and a one year high of $228.79. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.95.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

