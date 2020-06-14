AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $429,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

