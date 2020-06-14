AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after buying an additional 377,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

