AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.34 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

