AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 188,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Neil Lustig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

