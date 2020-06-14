AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.