AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.