AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $611,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

