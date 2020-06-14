AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,416 shares of company stock valued at $60,962,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

