AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after buying an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $315,734,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $146.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.