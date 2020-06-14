AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,632,000 after acquiring an additional 801,265 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 516,052 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ABM Industries stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

