AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

