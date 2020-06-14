AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after purchasing an additional 321,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

HubSpot stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $1,788,829. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.