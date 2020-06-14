AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,765,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

