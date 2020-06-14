AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

AYX opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.03 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,309 shares of company stock worth $15,083,040 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

