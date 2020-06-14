AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,900 PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,983,000 after purchasing an additional 840,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 977,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,549 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE PAGS opened at $36.93 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

