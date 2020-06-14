AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after buying an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

