AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

