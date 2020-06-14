AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,889 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

