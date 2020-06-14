AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,033 shares of company stock worth $69,004,749. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.13. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

