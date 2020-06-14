AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $991.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $966.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $878.77.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

