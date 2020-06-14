AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,598 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

