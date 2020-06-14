AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,049 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.